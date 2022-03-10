Decline In 2020-21 Enrollment In Pre-Primary Level Due To Covid-19 Pandemic: Report

The registration of students in pre-primary level and Class 1 fallen by nearly 29 lakh and 18 lakh respectively in 2020-21 as compared to 2019-20 owing to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report released by the Education Ministry on Wednesday.

Also, the total enrolment of Children With Special Needs (CWSN) in 2020-21 stands at 21.69 lakh as compared to 22.49 lakh in 2019-20 showing a decrease of 3.56 percent.

However, the total students enrolled in school education from primary to higher secondary in 2020-21 saw an increase of 28.32 lakh from 2019-20. This was stated in the report by Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) 2020-21 on school education in India.

"Although the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is cross-cutting, this is particularly noticed in the enrolment of young and vulnerable kids like pre-primary, class 1 and Children With Special Needs (CWSN) and it may be attributed to postponement of admissions due to COVID-19," said the report.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 02:04 PM IST