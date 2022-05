Delhi: UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar, conforming with the representation made by the UGC-NET candidates, has announced the extension of the UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 application and fee payment deadline.

The UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 are merged cycles and the deadline has been extended to 30 May 2022.

Further information about the exam can be found on their official website:

https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 07:43 PM IST