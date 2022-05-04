DCI, NMC advises aspirants not to travel to Pak for dental, medical education

Jammu: The Dental Council of India and the National Medical Commission (NMC) have advised all concerned not to travel to Pakistan for medical/dental education, officials said on Tuesday.





According to a communique issued in this regard by the NMC and DCI, any Indian national/overseas citizen who intends to take admission in MBBS/BDS or equivalent medical/dental course in any medical/dental college in Pakistan shall not be eligible for appearing in the FMGE/screening test or seeking employment in India on the basis of educational qualifications (in any subject) acquired in Pakistan except those who had joined Pakistan degree colleges/institutions before December 2018 or later after obtaining security clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs.



"However, migrants and their children who have acquired medical/dental degree or higher education in Pakistan and have been awarded citizenship by India would continue to be eligible for appearing in FMGE/screening test or seeking employment in India after obtaining security clearance from the MHA," stated the NMC and DCI.



Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 10:21 AM IST