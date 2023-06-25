Days After Announcement, NMC Withdraws GMER 2023 With 'Immediate Effect'

Representational image | PTI

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has withdrawn Graduate Medical Education Regulations (GMER) 2023, which were issued on June 12, with immediate effect. According to the official notification, GMER 2023 remains 'cancelled and withdrawn'.

The GMER 2023, which consisted of 82 pages, sought the removal of supplementary batches for students who failed their annual exams with the admission process beginning on August 1 and concluding by August 30.

The now-removed guidelines also looked forward to changes in Competency-Based Medical Education. A medical college's personnel requirements for research facilities, the admission of students under the "Disability Category" in the MBBS curriculum, and the format for submitting information for admission were all changed.

The guidelines were for admissions to MBBS courses in the academic year 2023-24.

As per GMER 2023, Physics and Chemistry would have taken precedence over Biology in the NEET UG tie-breaking method.

Read Also NEET PG Counselling 2023 Likely From July 15, NMC Releases Important Notice On Seat Matrix