Dates for UGC NET online applications extended until May 30

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the online registration date for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) till December 2021 and June 2022 cycles.

Applicants can update their application forms by logging into the official website- ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

"In pursuant to representations from the candidates, regarding submission of the online application form for UGC-NET between December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles), it has been decided to extend the last date for submission and fee payment to 30 May 2022," said the UGC Chairman," said UGC Chairman in an official tweet.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 12:50 PM IST