e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Education / Dates for UGC NET online applications extended until May 30

Dates for UGC NET online applications extended until May 30

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the online registration date for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) till December 2021 and June 2022 cycles.

Staff Reporter | Updated on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 12:50 PM IST

Photo- Education Desk
Photo- Education Desk
Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the online registration date for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) till December 2021 and June 2022 cycles.

Applicants can update their application forms by logging into the official website- ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

"In pursuant to representations from the candidates, regarding submission of the online application form for UGC-NET between December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles), it has been decided to extend the last date for submission and fee payment to 30 May 2022," said the UGC Chairman," said UGC Chairman in an official tweet.

ALSO READ

REET 2022 registration to close today, here's how to apply REET 2022 registration to close today, here's how to apply
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 12:50 PM IST