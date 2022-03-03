Date Sheet for BSEH Class 10, 12 2022 released by the Haryana Board; check it out here

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the date sheets for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in 2022. Exams for the BSEH Haryana board will begin on March 30. The Haryana Board 10th and 12th timetable is available on the official website - bseh.org.in.

The BSEH Class 10 and 12 board exams will be conducted offline from 12:30 pm to 3:00 pm. As many as 3.68 lakh students have registered for the BSEH Class 10 exams, while 2.90 lakh students have registered for the Haryana Board Class 12 examination this year.

Ways To Download BSEH Haryana Class 10, 12 Board Exam Date Sheet 2022:-

Visit the official website - bseh.org.in.

Select the 'Date Sheet (Theory Paper) for Secondary/Sr. Secondary (Academic/Open School/Regular/Re-appear/Additional/Improvement Exam March-2022 ' link.

Download the PDF- BSEH time table and take a print out for future reference.

