Dancers perform during the school's I-Day function, headmaster suspended

Maharajganj: According to officials, a primary school's headmaster was suspended for calling dancers to perform at a school in this area's Independence Day celebration.

A video of the incident became viral online, bringing attention to the issue.

On Monday, an orchestra team was called to the Padoli Primary School of Maharajganj during which an obscene dance took place before the teachers and students, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Ashish Singh, who investigated the matter, said. During an inquiry, the role of the headmaster and village head has come to the fore, he said.

The headmaster Haridwar Chaudhary, has been suspended and instructions have been given to register an FIR against the village head Anil Yadav, he added. In the video, the dancers can be seen dancing in front of the students and teachers. Later some locals and children in uniform are also seen joining them in.