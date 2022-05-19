Dalit student attacked at LU college

Lucknow: On the campus of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, a Dalit student pursuing postgraduate studies in physics was allegedly assaulted by a gang of students.

This incident comes a day after the Lucknow University Dalit professor, Ravi Kant Chandan was allegedly assaulted by a student on the campus.

According to an FIR lodged at Aashiana police station, the victim alleged that the accused, led by a B.Tech student, had made casteist remarks against him and brutally thrashed him on May 15.

He claimed that the accused would have killed him if a security guard had not come to his rescue.

Police have registered a case of rioting while armed with weapons, thrashing and abusing, and under sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The complainant Abhishek Kumar said he was a native of Sultanpur district and was pursuing his postgraduation from BBAU.

No arrests have yet been made.

ALSO READ LU teachers extend support to professor heckled by ABVP activists

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 11:01 AM IST