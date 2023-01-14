e-Paper Get App
Dadar school stops 8-year-old from taking exams over unpaid fees; FIR against principal

The father of the Std II student approached the police on Friday with a complaint. The child was not allowed to appear for the unit test which was conducted on Wednesday, said the father.

The police have registered an FIR under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act. Investigation is on and no arrest has been made, said the official. | Representative Photo
Mumbai: A First Information Report has been registered against the principal and a class teacher of a prominent school in Dadar area for allegedly not allowing an 8-year-old girl to take a unit test over unpaid school fees, police said on Saturday.

The father of the Std II student approached the police on Friday with a complaint, he said. The school has produced many cricketers who have played internationally. The child was not allowed to appear for the unit test which was conducted on Wednesday, he said.

"She was also made to sit separately from other students in the classroom to humiliate her," the official said, quoting the father's complaint.

The police have registered an FIR under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act. The section provides for punishment if any person having control of a child, assaults, abandons, abuses or willfully neglects him or her.

Investigation is on and no arrest has been made, said the official.

