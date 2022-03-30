D Y Patil International School, Worli open innovative preschool ‘Mars1’ for young learners

D Y Patil International School announced it has launched Mars1 Preschool, a pre-primary school that will foster young learners' discovery, inquiry, and learning.

Mars1 Preschool is driven by its aim to provide every child with limitless learning in a happy atmosphere, building on the standard of excellence set by its parent brand, it said.

Mars1 Preschool will make use of advanced technology in the form of a one-of-a-kind Interactive Learning Floor that encourages collaboration, communication, and creativity via play. This technology is an integral part of the Mars1 curriculum that exposes learners to auditory, visual, and kinaesthetic learning. Students can also meet and learn from Cubetto, a friendly, wooden robot that teaches children between the age of 3 and 5 to code. The young learners will arrange a sequence of instructions to create a program for Cubetto. As they do so, they will develop their computational thinking and problem-solving skills.

“Young minds are always absorbing information, and just like a potter guides clay to becoming a masterpiece, we want to lead our students to excellence from the get-go. We believe that the education process should focus on absorbing knowledge with evolving technology rather than focusing on getting good grades, and with Mars1 Preschool, we endeavour to achieve that,” said Ajeenkya D Y Patil (Chairman, Ajeenkya D Y Patil Group)

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 05:42 PM IST