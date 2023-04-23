CUSAT CAT admit card 2023 out at admissions.cusat.ac.in, direct link here

CUSAT CAT admit card 2023 | Representative image

Cochin: Admit cards for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 has released by the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) today, April 22, 2023.

Those candidates who filled the application form can download the admit card from the official website at admissions.cusat.ac.in.

The CAT examination 2023 is scheduled from 03 May 2023 to 06 May 2023. Candidates will be able to download the CUSAT CAT 2023 admit card through their CUSAT registration number and date of birth.

The Test Center details, Exam Date, and Exam Timing will be mentioned on the admit card.

The Mock test link is available in the UG PG Candidates profile. The previous year's question paper is also available on the official website.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

Steps to download CUSAT CAT admit card 2023:

Visit the official website of CUSAT at admissions.cusat.ac.in.

Log in to your profile and click on the admit card link

Check and download your CUSAT CAT admit card.