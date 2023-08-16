 Curtain Falls On The Eye Of The Storm After Two Days Of Malhar's Vibrant Cultural Extravaganza
Events showcasing remarkable talents of participants and celebrating the cultural diversity that defines India marked the second day of Malhar Fest 2023 at St. Xavier's College.

Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Mumbai: Events showcasing remarkable talents of participants and celebrating the cultural diversity that defines India marked the second day of Malhar Fest 2023 at St. Xavier's College. This year’s theme was 'Eye of the Storm.'

In the opening event "Sirf Sattar Second Hain Tumhare Pass," -  a Folk Dance event – participants performed traditional dance forms of various Indian cultures. The event was judged by the multi-talented personality, Meera Joshi.

"Fictional Frenzy" following the folk-dance performances with renowned actor and model Suhail Nayyar and creative director Pranav Nambiar on the judges’ panel, showcased humor meeting drama in a captivating courtroom setting for fictional characters.

Debates organized under the innovative "Malhar Newsflash" in which participants tackled intriguing headlines and personas, were judged by journalist Dev Kotak and Shishir Joshi, founder of 'Project Mumbai.'

Harmonic Havoc Finals, a showcase of musical artistry, and suspenseful "Murder Mystery" performance kept the audience on the edge of their seats. Judges Aditya Kashyap and Hrishabh Kanti commended the participants for their engaging and captivating performances.

The first of the Conclave sessions delved into geopolitical aspects, moderated by Dr. Amit Julka, featuring a distinguished panel including Vadm Girish Luthra, Manjeet Kripalani, Dr. Harinder Sekhon, and Dr. Nitin Gokhale included insights on India's role in a multipolar world. The second session featured a keynote address by expert nuclear scientist Dr. Anil Kakodkar, who shed light on 'India's Role and Achievement in a Nuclear World.' His insights into India's nuclear policy and achievements offered a valuable perspective on global dynamics.

The grand finale was the Malhar Concert, featuring sensational performances by industry-renowned singers Madhur Sharma, Vismay Patel, Kanishk Setha, Rusha and Blizza. An unexpected delight was the appearance of AP Dhillon, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video, presenting his web series "AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind."

article-image

