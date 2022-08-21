e-Paper Get App

CUET UG retest on August 24-26 for candidates who faced technical glitches

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 21, 2022, 06:44 PM IST
article-image

Many candidates for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG, who were unable to take the test on August 4 and 5, are now uncertain about their new exam dates.

The original exam date still appears on the admit cards that are available on the NTA portal, cuet.samarth.ac.in, according to claims made by candidates on social media channels.

Exams for these applicants will be administered between August 24 and August 26, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). Due to server problems, the NTA was forced to cancel the second slot of the CUET UG day 1 exam on August 4.

