CUET UG results to be out soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in

The final answer key and CUET UG results will be released together

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 02:53 PM IST
Representative Image | PTI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the CUET UG 2022 results. According to UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar, results will be available on or before September 15. Candidates can view their CUET results at cuet.samarth.ac.in and apply for admission to universities based on their scores.

CUET UG was conducted for the first time in 2022 and spanned from July to August in six phases. The exam was held in 489 examination centres spread across 259 cities in India and 10 cities outside of India. Approximately 14,90,000 candidates registered for the CUET UG.

Previously, the UGC and NTA stated that the results would be announced within 10 days of the exam's end date, but this was delayed due to the preparation and announcement of the NEET-UG examination results, state the officials. The final answer key and CUET UG results will be released together.

