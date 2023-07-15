CUET UG Result 2023: UGC Chairman Confirms Results Today At cuet.samarth.ac.in

UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar |

Mumbai: In a relief for thousands of candidates who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate admissions, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to announce the results today, July 15, at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The development was also confirmed by University Grants Commission Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar who said in a tweet that results will be declared in the next two hours i.e. at 3 PM.

"CUET-UG results will be made live by NTA in another two hours on https://cuet.samarth.ac.in," said the tweet by Kumar.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Candidates can check their results on cuet.samarth.ac.in once they are declared.

The CUET UG 2023 was conducted across 13 languages, which included Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

This year CUET UG 2023 marking criteria will also see the correct or the most accurate response to a question see five marks (+5) and any incorrect option will be given (-1). Unanswered or unmarked answers will result in zero marks.

CUET UG 2023: How to check results?

Go to cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on CUET UG 2023 result links which you can see on homepage.

Enter the required login details and credentials.

After submitting the same, you can check the results.

Download the result and keep a hard copy if needed.

NTA had announced that will not declare any cut-off marks with the CUET UG result. Names of subject wise toppers and their NTA scores will be declared in the notification. 411 questions were dropped by NTA across different subjects and shifts, as per reports.