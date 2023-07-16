CUET UG Result 2023: Commerce, Humanities Students With More Perfect Score Than Science

CUET UG Results 2023 | Representational image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the much waited Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) result 2023 this Saturday. According to the UGC chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar a total of 19.2 Lakh students appeared this year, of these, 22,836 students scored 100 percentile in India's second-largest entrance exam.

In terms of subjects, 5,685 candidates scored 100 percentile in English, 4,850 students got perfect scores in biology/ biological studies/ biotechnology/ biochemistry, followed by 2,836 in economics.

More than 1,000 students scored 100 percentile in accountancy, history, and political science. Like last year, humanities and commerce subjects had more 100 percentile scorers than science subjects, excluding biology.

In science subjects, 251 students scored perfect scores in mathematics, 83 in physics and 233 in chemistry.

The second largest national-level exam was held between May 21 to July 5 in nine phases. The NTA informed that 2,200 subject experts and 800 translators were involved in preparing 2,305 question papers and 1,48,520 questions this year.

The NTA will provide the normalised scores of the students to the 250 participating universities after which these candidates can apply for admission at universities based on choices filled by them in exam application forms.