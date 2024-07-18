CUET UG Re-Test Tomorrow: Check Guidelines, Admit Card And More!

Representative Picture

The re-test for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2024 is set to be conducted tomorrow, i.e., July 19, 2024. In response to grievances received by July 9, the NTA announced the re-examination for undergraduate admissions, notifying affected candidates of their subject codes via email.

The CUET re-exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

While appearing for the exam, the candidates are advised to carefully read the Subject-Specific Instructions and other instructions mentioned in the Question paper and abide by the same.

Exam Day Guidelines

It is necessary for candidates to arrive at the center an hour prior to the exam starting. No candidate will be allowed to enter the testing site after the entry period ends. In addition to a valid identity card—such as an Aadhaar card, passport, driver's license, or voter ID—candidates must bring their admit card. Pencils, erasers, dry erase markers, and a scale (up to 15 cm) are among the stationary items they can carry.

Examinees are not permitted in the examination hall with cell phones, Bluetooth devices, slide rules, log tables, or electronic watches that contain calculators. Candidacy will be canceled if such items are found in possession.

Inside the exam room, candidates should remain in control of themselves.

The admit cards for the follow-up exam are now available. Information on the candidate's admit card includes name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, location of the examination center, instructions for the day of the test, date, and time. Admit cards are available for download on the NTA's official website.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the given link and enter required credentials

Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

It is mandatory for all candidates to have a valid admit card in order to appear for the exam. Candidates who do not have a valid admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam under any circumstances.

The National Testing Agency administered the CUET (UG) - 2024 Examination to roughly 13.48 lac candidates this year on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29 at various Examination Centers located in 379 cities, including 26 cities outside of India.