CUET UG phase 2 admit cards today on cuet.samarth.ac.in

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Phase 2 for Undergraduate Courses will be conducted on August 4, 2022, by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The NTA is anticipated to release the CUET UG Admit Card 2022 today.

Candidates can download them from the site's official page at cuet.samarth.ac.in (NTA). They need to continue visiting the website for updates.

How do I download the CUET 2022 admissions card?

1)Visit the CUET webpage at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

2)On the homepage, select the "CUET UG 2022 Admit Card" option.

3)Enter the login information.

4)On the screen, your CUET UG 2022 admit card will appear.

5)Take a printout of the CUET UG 2022 hall ticket after downloading it for your records.

Additionally, candidates should be aware that no one will receive a postal delivery of the CUET admission card 2022. As a result, everyone must only download their hall tickets online.

The CUET UG 2022 Admit card will contain information like the candidate's name, exam centre information, reporting time, exam centre, and guidelines to be followed on the exam day.

