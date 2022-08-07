CUET UG: Exclusive grievance redressal e-mail id launched by NTA |

According to M. Jagadesh Kumar, chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), the National Testing Agency (NTA) has created a special email id for resolving complaints for CUET UG 2022 applicants.

Any candidate who is having problems taking the common entrance test can now send their complaints to cuetgrievance@nta.ac.in, according to the UGC Chief. “The grievances of candidates regarding subject combination, medium, question paper, etc. (if any) can be sent to cuetgrievance@nta.ac.in mentioning their Application Number,” he tweeted.

Additionally, he asserted that the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2022 Sunday morning session has begun successfully at a number of locations around the nation. He claimed that “NTA has taken all possible steps to make sure that the test is conducted smoothly."

This statement came after complaints from CUET candidates who said they had numerous issues throughout the first three days of their entrance exam. Exams were reportedly postponed and cancelled in numerous centres around the nation, according to candidates and NTA.