CUET UG concludes after 2219 extensive question papers

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the Common University Entrance Test Under-Graduate (CUET UG) 2022 results today, September 16. Candidates can view their CUET results at cuet.samarth.ac.in and apply for admission to universities based on their scores. CUET (UG) – 2022 was conducted in Six Phases for admission in the academic session 2022-23 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

“Candidates were given an opportunity to see their responses to the Question Papers and to challenge the answer keys. Challenges received online were placed before the concerned subject experts for verification. The result was prepared based on the final answer keys,” stated M. Jagadesh Kumar, the Chairman of the University Grants Commission.

The CUET candidates applied for 54,555 unique combinations of subjects across 90 Universities. An aggregate of 50476 questions were designed for this examination, which included 2219 question papers.

The exercise of preparing Question Papers for CUET (UG) - 2022 involved about 1240 subject experts and 680 translators. According to the NTA, the results of candidates have been shared with the universities where they applied.

The CUET (UG) – 2022 was scheduled for approximately 14,90,000 (Fourteen Lakh and Ninety Thousand) candidates, of which 21,159 candidates have scored a perfect 100 percentile across 30 subjects.