CUET UG Applications close today! learn how to apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) closes the application window for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 tonight, May 31. Candidates can continue to apply till 9 pm at the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in
While no set exam date has been declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) yet, it has been announced that the exam will be conducted in July 2022.
To apply for CUET UG:
Visit the official website i.e. cuet.samarth.ac.in.
Click on the tab that says 'Register'
Fill in the valid email Id, mobile number, and other required details.
Submit the required documents as specified by the NTA.
Pay the registration fee in online mode.
Submit and take a printout of the registration form for future reference.