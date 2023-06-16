CUET UG Admit Card 2023 OUT For Exam on June 18 at cuet.samarth.ac.in, Direct Link Here

CUET UG admit card | Representative image

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released CUET UG Admit Card 2023 for June 18 exam. Candidates who will appear for Common University Entrance Test (UG) – 2023 on June 18 can download the admit card through the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The official notification reads, "The Admit Card in respect of subjects with medium opted in the application but not visible above will be displayed in due course. Some of the candidates who may have not received their Admit Card for the above dates will get them in subsequent days."

According to the notification, the CUET UG examination will also be conducted on June 19, 20, 21, 22, and 23, 2023. For the same, the admit card and city intimation slip will be released soon. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

Direct link to download CUET UG Admit Card 2023

Check Official Notice Here

Steps to download CUET UG Admit Card 2023:

Visit the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on CUET UG Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.