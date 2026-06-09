CUET UG 2026 Answer Key Out; Here's How To Access The Answer Key

CUET UG 2026 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer keys, question papers, and recorded responses for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check and challenge the provisional answer key through the official website at the cuet.nta.nic.in.

The CUET UG 2026 examination was conducted from May 11 to May 31 and again on June 6 and 7 in multiple shifts through computer-based test (CBT) mode across India and abroad. According to the official notice, a total of 1,568,867 candidates had registered for the examination this year.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key can raise objections by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 per question challenged. The answer key challenge window is open from June 9 to June 11, 2026, till 10 PM, while the last date to pay the challenge fee is June 11 till 11:50 PM.

Direct Link To Access Answer Key

CUET UG 2026 Answer Key: Important Dates

Answer Key Release: June 9, 2026

Last Date to Challenge Answer Key: June 11, 2026 (up to 10 PM)

Last Date for Fee Payment: June 11, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM)

The payment for answer key challenges can be made through debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI. NTA clarified that no challenge will be accepted without successful payment of the processing fee, and fees paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.

After the objection window closes, all challenges submitted by candidates will be reviewed by a panel of subject experts. If any challenge is found valid, the provisional answer key will be revised accordingly and applied to all candidates. The final result will be prepared based on the revised answer key.

NTA also stated that candidates will not be informed individually regarding the acceptance or rejection of their objections. The final answer key prepared by subject experts will be considered final.

CUET UG 2026 Answer Key: How To Download

Candidates can follow the steps below to access the provisional answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CUET UG 2026 Answer Key link

Step 3: Log in using your application number and password

Step 4: Download the response sheet and answer key

Step 5: Match your responses with the answer key

Step 6: Calculate your probable score based on the responses

Candidates facing any difficulty can contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or email at cuetug@nta.ac.in.