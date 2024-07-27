CUET UG 2024 Results To Be Announced Today At Exams.nta.ac.in; Cut-Off, Updates

Representative image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2024) results today. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their scorecards from the official website here.

The delay in result declaration has caused disruptions in the academic calendar, prompting universities to express their concerns. To check the results and final answer key, students will need to log in with their application number, date of birth, and security PIN.

Aditionally, the NTA will also announce the CUET 2024 toppers list too. Participating universities will later notify details on CUET cut-off 2024 on their respective websites. There is no nomalisation for CUET marks this year, UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar shared on his X feed.

Candidates who qualify for CUET exam 2024 are required to participate in CUET UG counselling 2024, which will be held by the respective universities. Candidates aspiring to take admission in top CUET universities like Banaras Hindu University, or the University of Delhi can do so by visiting the respective websites of these universities.

Steps to Check CUET UG Result 2024

1. Visit the official website at (link unavailable).

2. Click on the "View CUET result" link.

3. Log in with your application number, date of birth, and security PIN.

4. Submit and view your result.

5. Download and print multiple copies for future use.

Admission Process Begins

Banaras Hindu University has started the BHU UG admission 2024 process online. Students can apply to various universities like JNU, AMU, JMI, and more, using their CUET scores. Those who score above the CUET 2024 cut-off must participate in CUET counselling sessions conducted by the concerned universities.