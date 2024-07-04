CUET UG 2024 Results To Be Announced Soon; Answer Key Awaited | Representational Image

CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the results for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2024 soon. The provisional answer key will be available for verification on NTA's official website at exams.nta.ac.in for the candidates who took the exam.

Once the provisional answer key is released, the CUET UG 2024 results will be announced, and candidates will have the opportunity to raise objections. Although it was initially anticipated that the results would be published by June 30, 2024, they have been postponed due to the delayed release of the answer key.

After the release of the answer key, candidates who appeared for the CUET UG 2024 exam will be able to challenge it. The final answer key will be used to determine the results.

Once the results are made public, the candidates will be able to view their scorecards online on the NTA's official website. The

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result and keep the physical copy safe for future use. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

It is also recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they notice any discrepancies in their results or if they have any questions about them.