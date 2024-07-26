CUET UG 2024: Results To Be Announced In Next 24-48 Hours, Here's What You Need To Know

Representative image

After a prolonged wait of nearly a month, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2024 results shortly. According to media reports, the results will be released within the next 24 to 48 hours, bringing relief to lakhs of students and participating universities.

The delay in declaring the CUET UG results 2024 has caused significant stress and anxiety among students, as well as uncertainty among universities, disrupting the academic calendar for freshers. The NTA had initially scheduled the results for June 30 but had to postpone the date due to the retest and answer key challenge process.

This year, the NTA conducted the CUET UG test 2024 in a hybrid mode across 379 venues from May 15 to 24 for approximately 13.48 lakh students. The agency released the preliminary answer key on July 7 and conducted a re-exam on July 19 for over 1000 applicants. The CUET UG exam covered 61 subjects, including a general examination, 27 domain subjects, and 33 languages.

Once the scorecards are released, candidates can visit the official website, (link), to view and download their results.

The results will be crucial for approximately 250 universities, including DU, JNU, and BHU, to determine admissions to first-year degree programs.

Although the exact date and time of the final result have not been announced by the NTA, students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for updates.