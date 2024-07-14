CUET UG 2024 Results Expected To Be OUT Soon; All You Need To Know!

ULET Preliminary Answer Key 2024 Released; Check Details Here | Representative image

CUET UG 2024: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2024 results are anticipated to be released shortly by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who took the exam will be able to verify the provisional answer key at exams.nta.ac.in, the NTA's official website.

The CUET UG 2024 results will be made public along with the provisional answer key. In order to view their results, the candidates will need to login to the official website. At exams.nta.ac.in, candidates will find a result link. The result can be viewed after entering the candidate's correct application number and date of birth.

This year, the exam was conducted in a hybrid mode, with some papers being held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) format and others in pen-and-paper mode. The CUET (UG) - 2024 Examination was administered by the National Testing Agency to approximately 13.48 lac candidates on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29 at various Examination Centers located in 379 cities, including 26 cities outside of India.

Once the results are made public, the candidates will be able to view their scorecards online on the NTA's official website.

How To Check check the results?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result and keep the physical copy safe for future use. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

It is also recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they notice any discrepancies in their results or if they have any questions about them.