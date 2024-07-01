CUET UG 2024: Results Expected Soon, Provisional Answer Key To Be Released First | Representative image

CUET UG 2024: The results for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2024 are expected to be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check the provisional answer key on NTA's official website at exams.nta.ac.in.

The CUET UG 2024 results will be declared after the provisional answer key is released, and the candidates have the option to raise objections. Previously, the results were expected to be released by/on June 30, 2024, but the results were reportedly postponed due to the delayed release of the answer key.

The candidates who appeared for the CUET UG 2024 exam will be able to raise objections to the answer key once it is released. The results will be based on the final answer key.

Once the results are made public, the candidates will be able to view their scorecards online on the NTA's official website. The

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result and keep the physical copy safe for future use. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

It is also recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they notice any discrepancies in their results or if they have any questions about them.