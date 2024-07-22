CUET-UG 2024 Results: Expected Soon, Direct Link Here

Representative image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the results of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2024 exam shortly. Although there has been no official announcement regarding the date and time of the results, some media reports suggest that the results may be declared on Monday, July 22.



How to Check Results?

Once the results are released, candidates can check their CUET UG 2024 exam results on the official website: exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG. To access their results, candidates will need to follow these steps:

-Go to the official website: exams.nta.ac.in /CUET-UG

- Click on the activated link 'CUET UG 2024 results' on the homepage

- Enter their login credentials: Application Number and Date of Birth (DOB)

- Click on Submit

- Their CUET UG 2024 Results will appear on the screen

The CUET-UG 2024 exam was conducted from May 15 to May 29 in Hybrid mode (CBT and Pen-paper) across different examination centres in 379 locations. A total of 13.48 lakh students appeared for the exam.

The results will be accepted by 261 universities for admission to undergraduate programs. Candidates can check the list of participating universities on the official website.