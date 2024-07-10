CUET UG 2024 Result To Be Announced This Week: Report

CUET UG 2024 Result To Be Announced This Week: Sources | Pixabay/Representative Image

The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 results is expected to be released this week by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Individuals who took the exam can check their results by going to the NTA's official website.

According to a Times of India report, the final answer key is expected to be released by Thursday or Friday.

An NTA official told TOI, "Following that, it will take between 24 to 48 hours to tabulate the results after making any necessary corrections due to changes in the answer key."

Preliminary Answer Key



The preliminary answer key for the undergraduate admission exam was already made available by the organisation. The answer key was originally scheduled to be released on June 30. Until July 9 at 5 p.m., candidates may object to the preliminary answer key. Each question will require them to pay a non-refundable cost of Rs 200.

Candidates' objections will be assessed by the NTA, and if they are determined to be legitimate, the final answer key will be released.

How to check result?

-Check out the exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ official website.

-Navigate to the 'CUET UG result 2024' link located on the homepage.

-Enter the security pin, application number, and birthdate as they appear on the screen.

-The results of your CUET UG 2024 will show on the screen.

-Print off the document after downloading it for your records.

CUET UG 2024



On May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29 at 379 locations, the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses at Central and other participating universities was administered. This year, the exam was given in a hybrid format by the NTA for the first time.



This year, about 14,90,293 students signed up for the CUET. Approximately 9,68,201 of these students took the exam. The CUET UG 2024 results will be accepted by 261 universities in total.