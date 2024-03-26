CUET UG 2024 Registration Closes Today, Check Important Dates And Exam Pattern Here

Unsplash

Today is the last day to apply for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate Courses (CUET UG 2024) administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA). If you haven't applied for the exam yet, visit exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ to do so. Applicants who meet the requirements for CUET eligibility may submit their applications through March 26.

The registration and application window for CUET UG 2024 will end at 11:50 p.m. on the final day.

The Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG 2024) edit window will be available from March 28 to 29 through the NTA. The exam is being held to grant admission to several central and state universities' undergraduate programs.

Important Dates

Important dates for CUET UG 2024 are as follows: The CUET UG 2024 will commence from May 15 to 31. Application correction can be made from March 28 to 29. City intimation slips will be available on April 30. Admit cards will be issued in the second week of May. The examination will take place from May 15 to 31. The results will be announced on June 30.

Exam Pattern

There will be 61 subjects tested in the CUET UG 2024: 33 languages, 27 domain-specific, and one general. The exam will be administered both on paper and on a computer in a hybrid format. There will be three shifts for the pen and paper format. Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu are the thirteen languages in which the question paper will be available.

They will need to attempt 40 out of the 50 questions on the CUET UG question paper. Fifty out of sixty questions will need to be answered on the CUET UG 2024 general test. The general test question paper will consist of ten options.



In 45 minutes, the students must attempt the question paper. The mathematics/applied mathematics, accounting, physics, chemistry, economics, computer science/informatics practices, and general tests, however, will only take 60 minutes for candidates to complete.