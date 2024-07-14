CUET (UG) 2024 Re-exam On July 19; Admit Cards to be Issued Soon

CUET (UG) 2024 | Representative image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the CUET (UG) 2024 Examination in hybrid mode (CBT and Pen & Paper) from May 15 to 29, 2024. The exams took place at various centres in 379 cities, including 26 cities outside India, accommodating approximately 13.48 lakh candidates.

Challenges to the exam were invited from July 7 to July 9, 2024. All online challenges were reviewed by subject experts, and based on their feedback, the Final Answer Keys are being prepared and will soon be uploaded on the official CUET (UG) 2024 website, as stated in the public notice.

Based on these grievances, a re-examination will be conducted on July 19, 2024, Friday, in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for the affected candidates. Information to all such affected candidates has been sent through email, mentioning their subject code(s).

"Admit cards for all affected candidates will be issued soon. The concerned candidates are requested to download their admit card for CUET (UG) 2024 (using their application number . and date of birth) from the website https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the information bulletin," read the official notification.

"The candidates are advised to carefully read the Subject-Specific instructions and other instructions mentioned in the Question paper and abide by the same," it added.

Public Notice | Official Website

The candidate's admit card contain information including the candidate's name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, examination centre location, date, time, and day of test instructions.

For any difficulties in downloading the admit card, candidates can contact 011-40759000, 011-69227700, or email cuet-ug@nta.ac.in. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the NTA websites, www.nta.ac.in and https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/, for the latest updates regarding the examination.