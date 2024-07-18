CUET UG 2024 Exam Results OUT Soon; Check Details Here! | Imagesbazaar | Representative Image

CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) plans to announce the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2024 results soon. Examiners can check the preliminary answer key at exams.nta.ac.in, the official website of the NTA, for those who took the test.

Along with the preliminary answer key, the CUET UG 2024 results will be made available to the public. The candidates will need to log in to the official website in order to view their results. Candidates can access the result link at exams.nta.ac.in, once released. After providing the accurate application number and birthdate of the candidate, the outcome can be viewed.

These exams were administered in a hybrid format this year, with some taking place in pen and paper format and others via computer-based testing (CBT). The National Testing Agency conducted the CUET (UG) - 2024 Examination on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29 at various Examination Centers located in 379 cities, including 26 cities outside of India, for about 13.48 lac candidates.

Once the results are made public, the candidates will be able to view their scorecards online on the NTA's official website.

How To Check check the results?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Students need to enter their login details, such as registration and roll numbers, in order to check their results. Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result and keep the physical copy safe for future use. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

It is also recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they notice any discrepancies in their results or if they have any questions about them.