CUET UG 2024: Common University Entrance Test Results OUT Soon!

Representative Image | FPJ

CUET UG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the results for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2024 shortly.

The National Testing Agency administered the CUET (UG) - 2024 Examination to roughly 13.48 lac candidates this year on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29 at various Examination Centers located in 379 cities, including 26 cities outside of India.

Candidates who appeared for the exam are eagerly awaiting their results for the same. Once released, candidates will be able to view and obtain their scorecards from the NTA’s official website at exams.nta.ac.in.

The candidates will need to log in to the official website in order to view their results. The details required to view the results are the application number and date of birth.

These exams were administered in a hybrid format this year, with some taking place in pen and paper format and others via computer-based testing (CBT).

This year, the NTA also conducted a re-test for the CUET UG candidates. The re-test for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2024 was held on July 19, 2024. In response to the student grievances received by the NTA till July 9 (deadline), the NTA announced the re-examination for undergraduate admissions, notifying affected candidates of their subject codes via email.

The CUET re-exam was conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

Once the results are made public, the candidates will be able to view their scorecards online on the NTA's official website.

How To Check check the results?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Students need to enter their login details, such as registration and roll numbers, in order to check their results. Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result and keep the physical copy safe for future use. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

It is also recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they notice any discrepancies in their results or if they have any questions about them.