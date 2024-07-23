CUET UG 2024 Answer Key Released: Check Now On exams.nta.ac.in

CUET (UG) 2024 | Representative image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer keys for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2024 re-exam today, July 23. Candidates who took the CUET UG 2024 retest can download the answer keys through the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.

The CUET UG re-exam was conducted for a total of 1,000 candidates in computer-based mode on July 19. In order to download the answer key, the candidates will have to use their login credentials such as registration number and date of birth. Candidates are allowed to raise their objections against it as well.

If not satisfied with the solutions, candidates can raise objections against the CUET UG re-exam answer key 2024 through the official website by adding supporting documents.

Why was a re-exam for CUET UG conducted?

The CUET UG retest 2024 was conducted on July 19 for the affected candidates in computer based test mode. Around 1,000 candidates appeared for the CUET UG 2024 retest on July 19. Based on the grievances received till June 30 and between July 7 to July 8, 2024, NTA decided to re conduct the CUET exam for the 'affected' candidates only. Earlier, CUET UG 2024 exam was held on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24 and 29 in hybrid mode.

How to raise objections?

Visit the official website of CUET at exams.nta.ac.in.

Click on CUET UG 2024 Answer key objection window link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and click on the question you want to raise objection for.

Upload the necessary documents.

Click on submit and make the payment of processing