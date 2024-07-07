CUET UG 2024 Answer Key OUT; Raise Objections By July 9

Representative Image

The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate, or CUET UG 2024, provisional answer key was made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday. Exams.nta.ac.in/CUET is where candidates who took the test can download the answer key.

In addition to the CUET UG provisional answer key, the organisation has made the question papers and candidates' answers available. After reviewing the objections submitted by the candidates, the NTA will make the necessary revisions to the final answer key.

Objection Window



The candidates' objections to the preliminary answer key have also been invited by the NTA. Between July 7 and 9, they can submit their comments by paying a non-refundable fee of ₹200 for each question. They can also pay a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 for each contested question in order to submit a representation against the OMR grading.



How to check?

By entering their application number and birthdate, candidates can download these.

-Visit tests.nta.ac.in.

-The Common University Entrance Test (UG) page will open. Click it.

-Visit the download page for the answer key.

-Your application number and birthdate should be entered in the designated spaces.

-Check the answer key after submitting.

CUET UG 2024

On May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29, 2024, entrance exams for UG courses at Central and other participating universities were held. The exam was administered by the NTA in a hybrid format (computer-based and pen and paper) for the first time.