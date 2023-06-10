CUET UG 2023: Results To Come Out In July First Week At cuet.samarth.ac.in

Representational pic

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is anticipated to release the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG result 2023 in the first week of July. The CUET exam date in 2023 has been moved up to June 17 since there are so many applicants in several cities. For applicants appearing on these dates, NTA will shortly release the CUET UG city intimation slip 2023 and CUET UG admit card 2023 at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

According to officials, around 14.99 lakh individuals have registered for the five phases of the CUET 2023 exam as of June 11 and another 65,000 candidates have not yet registered for the final step. Most of the testing will take place in Jammu & Kashmir and Jharkhand. In all, 1,78,630 Jharkhand candidates registered, while 87,309 Jammu and Kashmir candidates submitted applications for the CUET 2023.

The most recent announcement from NTA also stated that the test dates for the CUET UG 2023 exam have been retained as a buffer on June 21, 22, and 23. For the third time, the exam dates have been moved up. The exam's original dates were May 21–May 31. The exam dates have been extended by NTA to June 8, June 11, and now June 17. Around 14 lakh applicants applied for the first CUET exam, which was held from July 15 to August 30, last year. Nearly 20,000 candidates received perfect scores in all 30 subjects.