CUET UG 2023 Results Most Likely To Be OUT By July At cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG 2023 Results | Representative image

The Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate Programmes (CUET-UG) results are most likely to be released in July. According to various media sources, the National Testing Agency (NTA), which is conducting the examination has extended the CUET-UG 2023 exam dates to July 17.

Prior to the revision to the exam schedule, the result was scheduled to be released in June, but it was deferred until July instead. The CUET UG test will now be held through June 17, according to the announcement posted at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The CUET UG 2023 results, which were initially anticipated to be released around June 20, are reportedly now more likely to be declared in the first week of July. A senior official shared these details. A significant number of the CUET examinations for 2023 are anticipated to be held in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Jharkhand, with the tests likely wrapping up by June 17. The CUET results are expected to be released within 15 days of the examinations’ completion.

Compared to the exam’s first edition last year, this year’s CUET UG has attracted more than 14 lakh applicants, which is a 41 per cent rise. The CUET UG is the second-largest entrance examination in India based on the number of applications. Approximately 12.5 lakh students registered, and 9.9 lakh applications were submitted during its initial edition of CUET.

According to officials, around 14.99 lakh individuals have registered for the five phases of the CUET 2023 exam as of June 11 and another 65,000 candidates have not yet registered for the final step. Most of the testing will take place in Jammu & Kashmir and Jharkhand. In all, 1,78,630 Jharkhand candidates registered, while 87,309 Jammu and Kashmir candidates submitted applications for the CUET 2023.

The CUET UG 2023 was held in four rounds.

Phase 1 of the test was conducted from May 21 through May 24.

Phase 2 from May 25 through May 28.

Phase 3 from May 29 to June 2

Phase 4 from June 5 through June 8.

The CUET-UG is now in Phase 5, which is scheduled to conclude on June 11.