CUET UG 2023: Results Live At cuet.samarth.ac.in; How To Check, Other Details Here

Representational image |

Mumbai: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) - UG 2023 results at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

"CUET-UG results are live now. Wishing all the candidates good luck," said the tweet by University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Students will now be able to avail their CUET UG scorecards now at the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in. Kumar had earlier stated in a tweet that the CUET result will be declared before 5 PM and said in another tweet that the results will be out by 3 PM today, July 15.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

CUET UG 2023: How to check results?

1. Visit cuet.samarth.ac.in.

2. Click on CUET UG 2023 result links on the homepage.

3. Enter the login credentials.

4. You can check the results, as it will come up on the screen.

5. Download the results.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)