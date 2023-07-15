 CUET UG 2023: Results Live At cuet.samarth.ac.in; How To Check, Other Details Here
Updated: Saturday, July 15, 2023, 02:58 PM IST
Mumbai: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) - UG 2023 results at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

"CUET-UG results are live now. Wishing all the candidates good luck," said the tweet by University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar.

Students will now be able to avail their CUET UG scorecards now at the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in. Kumar had earlier stated in a tweet that the CUET result will be declared before 5 PM and said in another tweet that the results will be out by 3 PM today, July 15.

CUET UG 2023: How to check results?

1. Visit cuet.samarth.ac.in.

2. Click on CUET UG 2023 result links on the homepage.

3. Enter the login credentials.

4. You can check the results, as it will come up on the screen.

5. Download the results.

CUET UG Result 2023: UGC Chairman Confirms Results Today At cuet.samarth.ac.in
