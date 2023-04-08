CUET-UG 2023 registrations to reopen tomorrow; apply at cuet.samarth.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will reopen the application process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate (UG) courses from April 9 to 11. | Representative image

Candidates can apply online through the NTA portal cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Candidates can apply online through the NTA portal cuet.samarth.ac.in.

UGC Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar announced reopening of regitration window on his Twitter handle. “Following requests from several students, we have decided to re-open the application portal for CUET-UG on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday and will close at 11.59 pm on Tuesday (11 April 2023). Students are requested to visit https://cuet.samarth.ac.in for more details,” reads the tweet.

While the CUET-UG 2023 registrations were closed on March 30, 2023, the candidates were allowed to make corrections between April 1 and 3.

NTA will announce the exam centre on on April 30, while the admit card will be likely be provided in second week of May 2023 and the test will be held on May 21 onwards.