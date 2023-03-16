CUET UG 2023 Registration crosses 11 lakh mark: Exam to be conducted in 3 Shifts

Over 11.5 Lakh candidates have registered CUET UG, many from remote areas: UGC Chairman | Representative image

NEW DELHI: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG registration 2023 window is open till March 30. As per data, around 11.5 Lakh candidates have already filled out the registration form for CUET UG 2023 exam scheduled to commence on May 21.

Per the UGC Chairman, with over 11 Lakh registration, the CUET becomes the second biggest entrance exam in the country after JEE main, which receives around nine lakh registration forms on average.

The CUET UG 2023 registration window was scheduled to be closed on Mar 12. However, given the number of applications received daily, the authorities decided to extend the deadline to Mar 30.

CUET UG 2023 Registration- Important Highlights

Unlike the previous year, the CUET UG 2023 exam will be conducted in three shifts instead of two. The authorities have reduced the exam schedule to ten days to minimize errors and technical glitches in CUET UG 2022. Lastly, the UGC chairman stated that the merger of CUET, NEET, and JEE would be announced two years prior so that students and university authorities could prepare accordingly.

Read Also CUET 2023: NTA registration not mandatory for universities to access entrance test scores