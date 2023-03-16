 CUET UG 2023 Registration crosses 11 lakh mark: Exam to be conducted in 3 Shifts
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCUET UG 2023 Registration crosses 11 lakh mark: Exam to be conducted in 3 Shifts

CUET UG 2023 Registration crosses 11 lakh mark: Exam to be conducted in 3 Shifts

As per reports, more than 11 lakh candidates have registered for CUET UG 2023. Furthermore, per the latest updates, the CUET UG exam 2023 will be conducted in three shifts.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 16, 2023, 01:48 PM IST
article-image
Over 11.5 Lakh candidates have registered CUET UG, many from remote areas: UGC Chairman | Representative image

NEW DELHI: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG registration 2023 window is open till March 30. As per data, around 11.5 Lakh candidates have already filled out the registration form for CUET UG 2023 exam scheduled to commence on May 21. 

Per the UGC Chairman, with over 11 Lakh registration, the CUET becomes the second biggest entrance exam in the country after JEE main, which receives around nine lakh registration forms on average. 

The CUET UG 2023 registration window was scheduled to be closed on Mar 12. However, given the number of applications received daily, the authorities decided to extend the deadline to Mar 30. 

CUET UG 2023 Registration- Important Highlights

Unlike the previous year, the CUET UG 2023 exam will be conducted in three shifts instead of two. The authorities have reduced the exam schedule to ten days to minimize errors and technical glitches in CUET UG 2022. Lastly, the UGC chairman stated that the merger of CUET, NEET, and JEE would be announced two years prior so that students and university authorities could prepare accordingly.

Read Also
CUET 2023: NTA registration not mandatory for universities to access entrance test scores
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NEET Topper AIR 1 Aarushi says consistency is the key

NEET Topper AIR 1 Aarushi says consistency is the key

CUET UG 2023 Registration crosses 11 lakh mark: Exam to be conducted in 3 Shifts

CUET UG 2023 Registration crosses 11 lakh mark: Exam to be conducted in 3 Shifts

UP: Class 11 girl dies by suicide after English exam; principal booked for abetment

UP: Class 11 girl dies by suicide after English exam; principal booked for abetment

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma gets his BTech degree after 37 years

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma gets his BTech degree after 37 years

Visa Fraud: Canada to deport 700 Indian students after detecting forged documents

Visa Fraud: Canada to deport 700 Indian students after detecting forged documents