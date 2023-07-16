CUET UG 2023 Records 9.4 Points Higher Percent Than Last Year: UGC Chief

CUET UG 2023 | Representative image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) yesterday declared the results for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023, the second largest entrance exam in India. The exam conducted in 720 cities across country. In the last 12 days. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023 recorded a 74.4 percent attendance overall, University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar informed.

The overall attendance in CUET-UG 2023 is 74.4% - a significant increase from last year which was 65%. An increase of this magnitude indicates that students consider CUET-UG an important admission test. This year and last year, the attendance of male & female students was equal. pic.twitter.com/7RvFlEYpnH — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) July 16, 2023

According to the NTA result details, a total of 14,99,790 unique candidates had registered for the entrance test out of which 11,16,011 candidates wrote the exam. Around 3.83 lakh students missed the exam. Of the total registered candidates, 6,96,134 candidates were female and 80,36,47 were male. 18,21,56 female students and 20,16,19 male candidates were absent.

Last year, the overall attendance was recorded at 64.96%. Around 14.90 lakh candidates had registered for CUET UG exam of which 9,68,201 students had appeared for the exam.

CUET-UG 2023: So far, what happened since May 21, 2023? pic.twitter.com/r9MVr2hYKg — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) June 1, 2023

