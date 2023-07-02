 CUET UG 2023: NTA Releases Issues Provisional Answer Keys
CUET UG 2023 revised provisional answer key has been released. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check cross-check their responses with the revised provisional answer key available on the official website.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 02, 2023, 02:18 PM IST
article-image
CUET UG 2023: NTA Releases Issues Provisional Answer Keys | Representative image

CUET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a revised provisional answer key for CUET UG 2023 exams. Students who have appeared for the exams from May 21 to June 23, 2023 can now check the revised answer keys at the official CUET website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET UG 2023 Provisional Answer Key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘CUET UG 2023 Provisional Answer Key Download’ link displayed on the homepage

Step 3: The answer key will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Match your answers and download for future reference

The preliminary answer key — from all shifts of the exam — was dropped from the first batch of answer keys, which were released on June 29. However, as students and professionals began to review the answer keys, the number of complaints about incorrect answers increased.

Students and professionals rushed to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the numerous incorrect answers in the preliminary answer keys. In response to these complaints, the NTA has recently issued amended provisional answer keys that include the correct answers.

article-image

