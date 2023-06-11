CUET UG 2023 Admit card out for June 12 exam, download link here

Tripura board likely to announce Class 10, 12 results today at tbresults.tripura.gov.in | Representative Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the CUET UG 2023 admit card for the June 12 exam. Candidates who plan to take the CUET UG 2023 test on June 12 can get their admit cards via the NTA CUET website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.

A total of 13902 students will take the exam on June 12. Candidates scheduled to appear on 12 June 2023 must download their CUET (UG) - 2023 Admit Card (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website.

Direct link to download CUET UG 2023 Admit card

CUET UG 2023 Admit card: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of NTA CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on CUET UG 2023 Admit card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Some of the candidates who may have not received their Admit Card for the above dates will get them in subsequent phases. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for CUET (UG) – 2023, he/she may contact 011 - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.