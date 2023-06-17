CUET UG 2023: Admit Card For June 19, 20 Examinations Released | Direct Link Here

CUET UG admit card | Representative image

Mumbai: The National Testing Agency (NTA), has made the admit cards available for CUET UG 2023 on their official website. Candidates who are planning to take the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023 can now obtain their admit cards by visiting cuet.samarth.ac.in. This entrance exam is scheduled to take place on June 19 and 20, 2023, for the ongoing academic session.

Applicants will be able to download their admit card by entering their login credentials like date of birth and application number. Also, applicants must not forget to carry admit cards to the examination hall, as before no one is allowed to enter under any circumstances.

STEPS TO DOWNLOAD CUET UG 2023

Visit the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on the CUET UG Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Applicants are advised to keep a check here and on the official website for more updates and information.

