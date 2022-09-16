CUET UG 2022 result out; nearly 20,000 candidates score 100 percentile |

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Common University Entrance Test Under-Graduate (CUET UG) 2022 results on September 15. Candidates can view their CUET results at cuet.samarth.ac.in and apply for admission to universities based on their scores.

As per the NTA, 19,865 candidates have scored a perfect 100 percentile across 30 subjects. The highest number of candidates scoring a 100 percentile were in English (8,236). The list was followed by Political Science, Business Study, Biology, Economics, and Psychology with 2,065, 1,699, 1,324, 1,188, and 1,209 students, respectively.

To download CUET UG 2022 scorecard:

Log in to the CUET official website.

On the results link, enter your "Application ID" and "Date of Birth".

Press the "Login" button and the result will appear on the computer screen.

Print a copy of the scorecard for future reference.