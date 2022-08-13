CUET UG 2022 Phase 4 Admit Card released at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 admit card for the phase four test has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
Candidates who are to participate in the fourth round of CUET UG 2022 can receive their hall ticket from the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.
The fourth phase of the exam, which will be held on August 17, 18, and 20, will be attempted by 3.72 lakh students in total. To accommodate their preferred cities, over 11,000 candidates from this phase have been transferred to Phase 6 (August 24 to 30).
To download the CUET UG 2022 Admit cards:
Go to the official CUET website, cuet.samarth.ac.in,
Enter the application number and birthdate on the homepage to log in
The links for the city notification slip and the admission card will be presented
