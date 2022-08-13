e-Paper Get App

CUET UG 2022 Phase 4 Admit Card released at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The fourth phase of the exam will be held on August 17, 18, and 20

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 13, 2022, 07:03 PM IST
article-image
On the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in, the CUET UG admit card and significant advisory for candidates have been made available. |

The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 admit card for the phase four test has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Candidates who are to participate in the fourth round of CUET UG 2022 can receive their hall ticket from the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The fourth phase of the exam, which will be held on August 17, 18, and 20, will be attempted by 3.72 lakh students in total. To accommodate their preferred cities, over 11,000 candidates from this phase have been transferred to Phase 6 (August 24 to 30).

To download the CUET UG 2022 Admit cards:

  • Go to the official CUET website, cuet.samarth.ac.in,

  • Enter the application number and birthdate on the homepage to log in

  • The links for the city notification slip and the admission card will be presented

