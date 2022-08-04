CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 starts today; Here's what students should know |

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2022) phase 2 exams is beginning today, August 4. CUET is held for admission to undergraduate programs in central universities. The test is being conducted in two phases. The first phase got over in July and the second one is starting today will continue till August 20.

Candidates will have to follow a particular set of guidelines while appearing for the CUET phase 2 exams. The CUET UG 2022 will be conducted in two slots, first between 9 am and 12:15 pm and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm. For slot 1, students will have to report at 7:20 am, while for slot 2 they must report at 1:40 pm. Almost 6.8 lakh candidates will appear for CUET slot 2 exams.

The CUET phase 2 admit cards can be downloaded at cuet.samarth.ac.in. To access the phase 2 CUET UG admit cards 2022, candidates will be have to use their application numbers and dates of birth. In addition to the CUET UG admit cards 2022, candidates will be required to carry along with them a valid ID proof.

Here's how to download the CUET 2022 Admit card:

Visit the CUET webpage at cuet.samarth.ac.in. On the homepage, select the "CUET UG 2022 Admit Card" option. Enter the login information. On the screen, your CUET UG 2022 admit card will appear. Take a printout of the CUET UG 2022 hall ticket after downloading it for your records.

Here's what candidates should carry while appearing for the exam:

CUET 2022 admit card and a self declaration form (printout in A4 size paper). One photograph (same as uploaded on the application form). Valid photo ID. Hand sanitizer (50 ml). Transparent water bottle. PwD Certificate and Scribe related documents, if applicable.

Here's what candidates will not be permitted to carry in the exam hall:

Candidates will not be allowed to carry personal belongings like handbags, jewelry, hats, communication devices like smartphones and smartwatches inside the CUET 2022 exam venue.

