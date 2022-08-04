e-Paper Get App

CUET UG 2022 delayed in Kerala amid heavy rains

The National Testing Agency postponed the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2022) in Kerala amid heavy rains.

Updated: Thursday, August 04, 2022, 10:26 AM IST
CUET UG 2022 delayed in Kerala amid heavy rains

The National Testing Agency postponed the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2022) in Kerala amid heavy rains. The CUET UG 2022 exam scheduled to be conducted for three days starting August 4, has been postponed for the candidates appearing in cities of Kerala. "Fresh dates for the concerned candidates will be announced later on NTA website," read the NTA notification.

The NTA in its statement mentioned, "due to heavy rain in many districts of Kerala in past few days, it has been brought to the notice of NTA that it may not be possible for a large number of candidates to reach the Examination Centre for CUET (UG) – 2022 within stipulated time as the movement will be very difficult and there may be disruption of power."

CUET UG 2022 exam is offered in 13 languages -- Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odiya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The exam will follow negative marking method. For every incorrect answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 starts today; Here's what students should know
article-image

