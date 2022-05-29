CUET-UG 2022 application window open till May 31, know how to apply at cuet.samarth.ac.in | IStocks

The registration window for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 has been reopened by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Interested candidates can apply on the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in – until May 31, 9 p.m.

While the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not yet confirmed a specific exam date, it has stated that the exam will take place in July 2022.

Here's how to apply:



1. Go to the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

2. Select the 'Register' tab from the drop-down menu.

3. Fill in the essential information, including a valid email address and a working phone number.

4. Submit the required documents as prescribed by the NTA.

5. Pay the application fee in online mode.

6. Submit and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

This entrance exam's questions will solely be based on the syllabus provided to students in class 12. To prepare for CUET 2022, students only require their prescribed NCERT books.